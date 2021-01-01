Killer Queen Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
About this product
British Columbia native Killer Queen is a cross between G-13 and Cinderella 99. It’s a mellow strain that’s great for consumers on the go.
About this brand
Classie
About this strain
Killer Queen
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
A British Columbia native, Killer Queen is the outcome of an imaginative cross between G13 and Cinderella 99. Uplifting and thought-provoking, this hybrid is great for the workaholic who would like some daytime relief. The effects of this strain are felt most heavily in the face, eyes, and forehead. Upon first taste, Killer Queen takes up the fruity characteristics of Cinderella 99. The tropical flavor, however, is quickly followed by an earthy, herbal tone. If you are searching for an energizing strain that allows you to focus, Killer Queen may be just the perfect match.
