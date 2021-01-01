 Loading…

Hybrid

Bruce Banner (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Bruce Banner (14g) - Small Buds
About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Bruce Banner (OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel) is an Indica dominant strain with a high noted to be perfect for afternoon and evening use. This strain is known for relaxing the body with a buzz that soothes minor aches and pains. The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body mood boost. Bruce Banner’s dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Bruce Banner

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful hyrbid strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

