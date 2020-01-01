 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Hell's Fire (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Hell's Fire (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Hell's Fire (14g) - Small Buds

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Hell's Fire, also known as "Hellfire OG," is an indica dominant hybrid (70% indica/30% sativa) strain created through a potent cross of Rascal's OG Kush X SFV OG Kush. The Hell's Fire high starts with a euphoric lift that boosts your outlook on life and leaves you feeling totally happy and at ease. As your mood builds, you'll start to feel more and more relaxed with a touch of creative inspiration that leaves you feeling artistically inclined if you can make yourself get up and move. Because of these effects, Hell's Fire is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic stress, muscle spasms or tremors, inflammation, and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet lemony diesel flavor with a savory smooth exhale. The aroma is incredibly pungent with a citrusy pine overtone and a heavy potent diesel effect that's released as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. Hell's Fire buds have lumpy popcorn-shaped forest green nugs with sparse yellow-orange hairs and a coating of tiny milky amber colored crystal trichomes.

About this strain

Hellfire OG

Hellfire OG
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal's OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We're growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they're consuming and that starts with our transparency.