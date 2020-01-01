 Loading…
Sour Dub (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Originally a mysterious clone-only strain of unknown heritage, Sour Dub is thought to be a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Sour Bubble. Dense buds with copious amounts of trichomes produce a pungent, sweet n’ sour odor and a strong diesel flavor with a sweet fruity aftertaste. The high of Sour Dub is a nice blend of head and body effects.

Originally a mysterious clone-only strain of unknown heritage, Sour Dubble is thought to be a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Sour Bubble. B.O.G. Seeds recreated Sour Dubble using Rez Dog’s Sour Diesel IBL instead of the ECSD and the results are very similar, if more indica-like than the original sativa-dominant hybrid. Dense buds with copious amounts of trichomes produce a pungent, sweet n’ sour odor and a strong diesel flavor with a sweet fruity aftertaste. The high of Sour Dubble is a nice blend of head and body effects.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.