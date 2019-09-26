 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banjo

by Coastal Sun Farm

Banjo
Coastal Sun Farm Cannabis Flower Banjo

Banjo is our signature strain and all-time best seller. This tasty hybrid is a cross of Boost and Tangelo with tangie zest and pine flavors. Its uplifting euphoric effects are great for a mood boost, while its mellow after effects can offer significant pain relief. A great daytime strain to enhance mood and help with daily aches and pains. Banjo tests at 4.5% terpenes! Pinene alone makes up 2% of the terpene profile. This cultivar also regularly tests over 30% total cannabinoids. ​You can find Banjo in many locations across California including San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Jose, Oakland, Berkeley, Vallejo, Richmond, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Orange County and the Palm Desert/Springs area. We make it affordable so you can enjoy phytonutrient-rich cannabis without it breaking your bank. Find Banjo near you. Visit our store locator at coastalsunfarm.com/find-us

Banjo

Banjo

Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains. 

About this brand

Coastal Sun is an ecologically-minded farm management company in the Green Valley of Watsonville, California. We’re founded on the belief that Regenerative Agriculture and decentralized local food production is the only long-term viable alternative to current commercial production practices. Our mission is to grow healthy plants by making the most efficient use of the sun, air, water, and plant microbiome. We have designed a system of crop production that brings together cutting edge hydroponic technology with an organic nutrient delivery platform. Our Certified Organic farm is an example of how we can harness the power of biology to drive photosynthesis and cultivate crops in small containers. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @coastalsunfarm.