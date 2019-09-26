About this product
Banjo is our signature strain and all-time best seller. This tasty hybrid is a cross of Boost and Tangelo with tangie zest and pine flavors. Its uplifting euphoric effects are great for a mood boost, while its mellow after effects can offer significant pain relief. A great daytime strain to enhance mood and help with daily aches and pains. Banjo tests at 4.5% terpenes! Pinene alone makes up 2% of the terpene profile. This cultivar also regularly tests over 30% total cannabinoids. You can find Banjo in many locations across California including San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Jose, Oakland, Berkeley, Vallejo, Richmond, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Orange County and the Palm Desert/Springs area. We make it affordable so you can enjoy phytonutrient-rich cannabis without it breaking your bank. Find Banjo near you. Visit our store locator at coastalsunfarm.com/find-us
Banjo
Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains.