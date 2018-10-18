Banjo
Banjo represents the cornerstone of Coastal Sun’s lineup of organically grown flowers. This beautiful cultivar was developed in-house, and loves growing on Coastal Sun’s central farm in Santa Cruz County. Banjo contains the perfect blend of tangie zest and pine flavors, with subtle hints of cheese. The combination creates truly unique aromas and flavors that are unmatched in other strains. The resulting feelings are as unique as the aromas: a wonderful mix of euphoria, creativity, uplifted energy and pain relief. Many love smoking Banjo during the day, and many find it perfect for unwinding into a relaxing evening.
Cross: Boost x Tangelo
Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
