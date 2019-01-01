 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Durban Poison by Columbia Natural Cannabis

About this product

Although Light Deprivation is our specialty, the terroir in Okanogan County is ideal for full-term crops. We’ve identified specific strains that thrive under these conditions, and we let Mother Nature do the rest! Columbia Natural Cannabis is grown using the same organic inputs and grow philosophy as our CannaSol strains. The brand is intended to provide quality, clean cannabis at an affordable price.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

