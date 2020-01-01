 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Critical Mass

Critical Mass

by CommCan, Inc.

Write a review
CommCan, Inc. Cannabis Flower Critical Mass

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Critical Mass by CommCan, Inc.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Critical Mass

Critical Mass
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity. 

About this brand

CommCan, Inc. Logo
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.