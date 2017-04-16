ladygonga on April 16th, 2017

I give Cookies and Cream 2 thumbs up and 4 stars. It helped alot with the constant, pain, physically, Its also really, relaxing, body and mind. It helped alot to decrease my stress. The taste is nice, and enjoyable. All n all im a fan of this blend. A flavorful, pleasant, taste, sure, to lighten the spirits, and enjoy the high. Its aroma, is very, enjoyable. Whether your smoking with friends, or just kicking it relaxing, this buds for you...