 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

by Cooks Canna

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Cooks Canna Cannabis Flower Cookies and Cream

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Smooth 🍪 cookie flavor with cream tones

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

ladygonga

I give Cookies and Cream 2 thumbs up and 4 stars. It helped alot with the constant, pain, physically, Its also really, relaxing, body and mind. It helped alot to decrease my stress. The taste is nice, and enjoyable. All n all im a fan of this blend. A flavorful, pleasant, taste, sure, to lighten the spirits, and enjoy the high. Its aroma, is very, enjoyable. Whether your smoking with friends, or just kicking it relaxing, this buds for you...

About this strain

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Cooks Canna Logo
San Francisco Bay Area producer of medical cannabis flowers