Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Smooth 🍪 cookie flavor with cream tones
on April 16th, 2017
I give Cookies and Cream 2 thumbs up and 4 stars. It helped alot with the constant, pain, physically, Its also really, relaxing, body and mind. It helped alot to decrease my stress. The taste is nice, and enjoyable. All n all im a fan of this blend. A flavorful, pleasant, taste, sure, to lighten the spirits, and enjoy the high. Its aroma, is very, enjoyable. Whether your smoking with friends, or just kicking it relaxing, this buds for you...
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.