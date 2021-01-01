 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Nicole Kush
Indica

Nicole Kush

by Cosmic Treehouse

Write a review
Cosmic Treehouse Cannabis Flower Nicole Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Cosmic Treehouse Logo

About this strain

Nicole Kush

Nicole Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Nicole Kush is a 75/25 indica-dominant strain that will satisfy your need for potency as well as flavor. Kosher Kush from DNA Genetics teamed up with the Nicole indica from Marimberos to create a dynamic variety that captures sweet and woody flavors with a touch of lemon. Deep relaxation overtakes the body, leaving the mind calm and introspective. Its buds bloom with chunky calyxes that may take on a stunning blue hue as they mature, depending on the phenotype. A delight for novice cultivators, Nicole Kush is a hardy, low-maintenance plant that gives way to large yields so long as it’s raised indoors, in a greenhouse, or in a warm Mediterranean climate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review