Alaskan Thunder Fuck
by Cowlitz County Cannabis CultivationWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation
About this strain
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier. Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.