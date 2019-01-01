Space Queen is a legendary hybrid created by famed breeder Vic High of BC Growers Association. A cross between Romulan and Cinderella 99, Space Queen presents a wide array of phenotypes, all of which possess great potency and some variation of a fruity aroma. The most sought after of these is a large, resinous, high yielding plant that smells of apples, vanilla and cherries, and has a delicious cherry taste when properly cured. Space Queen will give users an intense, trippy, speedy buzz that is characteristic of strong sativas.