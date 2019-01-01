 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Space Queen

Space Queen

by Cowlitz Gold

Write a review
Cowlitz Gold Cannabis Flower Space Queen

About this product

Space Queen by Cowlitz Gold

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Space Queen

Space Queen

Space Queen is a legendary hybrid created by famed breeder Vic High of BC Growers Association. A cross between Romulan and Cinderella 99, Space Queen presents a wide array of phenotypes, all of which possess great potency and some variation of a fruity aroma. The most sought after of these is a large, resinous, high yielding plant that smells of apples, vanilla and cherries, and has a delicious cherry taste when properly cured. Space Queen will give users an intense, trippy, speedy buzz that is characteristic of strong sativas.

About this brand

Cowlitz Gold Logo