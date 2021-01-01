Sesh Cartridge - Golden Goat - 1000mg
About this product
The perfect cartridge for your everyday Sesh. Combining pure THC distillate oil with naturally derived terpenes creates a true strain specific experience. Sesh carts make any occasion fun with the push of a button.
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
About this strain
Golden Goat
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Linalool
- Caryophyllene
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.
