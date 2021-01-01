 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sesh Wax Infused Cone - Memberberry X White 99
Hybrid

Sesh Wax Infused Cone - Memberberry X White 99

by Craft Concentrates

Write a review
Craft Concentrates Cannabis Pre-rolls Sesh Wax Infused Cone - Memberberry X White 99

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Full bud + Sesh signature PHO wax = a cone you can’t refuse. By crossing the flavors of high-quality flower with our delicious wax varieties, this nug cone comes in a rotating assortment of out-of-this-world strain combos. You’ll never want to smoke a regular joint again!

About this brand

Craft Concentrates Logo
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

About this strain

Member Berry

Member Berry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review