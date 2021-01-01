Sesh Wax Infused Cone - Memberberry X White 99
About this product
Full bud + Sesh signature PHO wax = a cone you can’t refuse. By crossing the flavors of high-quality flower with our delicious wax varieties, this nug cone comes in a rotating assortment of out-of-this-world strain combos. You’ll never want to smoke a regular joint again!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
About this strain
Member Berry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.
