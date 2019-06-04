Craft Concentrates
Sesh Wax Infused Cone - Memberberry X White 99
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Full bud + Sesh signature PHO wax = a cone you can’t refuse. By crossing the flavors of high-quality flower with our delicious wax varieties, this nug cone comes in a rotating assortment of out-of-this-world strain combos. You’ll never want to smoke a regular joint again!
Member Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
142 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
