Craft Concentrates

Sesh Wax Infused Cone - Memberberry X White 99

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Full bud + Sesh signature PHO wax = a cone you can’t refuse. By crossing the flavors of high-quality flower with our delicious wax varieties, this nug cone comes in a rotating assortment of out-of-this-world strain combos. You’ll never want to smoke a regular joint again!

Member Berry effects

Reported by real people like you
142 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
