Hybrid

Grape Vine

by Crescent Cannabis

Crescent Cannabis Cannabis Flower Grape Vine

Grape Vine

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

From Portland’s Archive Seed Bank, Grape Vine crosses Grape Ape with Do-Si-Dos. The strain holds onto the grape flavor while adding the funk of Do-Si-Dos, and the trichome-drenched buds range in color from a rich red to dark purple. It pays homage to Grape Ape, with similar potent and sedate effects.

