Rocket Fuel

by Cresco Cannabis

gammaraygirl

Excellent daytime buzz with focus, but also relaxing enough for evening. Not in-da-couch, more in the zone. Light high without feeling too stoned for me, a regular smoker.

Smythesmoke

When your closest dispensary is in IL, you take what you can get. Fun, giggly high, watched two movies back to back then ate all the Taco Bell. Smooth smoke, yummy lemon taste.

bjdbuds

One of Cresco's many average strains, Aroma is is earthy and floral with a hint off GG4 lineage. Only worth picking up on sale.

About this strain

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression. 

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.