on February 18th, 2020
Excellent daytime buzz with focus, but also relaxing enough for evening. Not in-da-couch, more in the zone. Light high without feeling too stoned for me, a regular smoker.
on February 3rd, 2020
When your closest dispensary is in IL, you take what you can get. Fun, giggly high, watched two movies back to back then ate all the Taco Bell. Smooth smoke, yummy lemon taste.
on January 7th, 2020
One of Cresco's many average strains, Aroma is is earthy and floral with a hint off GG4 lineage. Only worth picking up on sale.
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.