Sugar Plum Sunset Reserve Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by RESERVE by Cresco

About this product

Our live extracts start with the very best flower. After a long and full life on the stem, our frosty buds are hand-selected for premium product and immediately flash-frozen, preserving the terpene content of the original plant. Our sub-zero extraction process results in a live extract that encapsulates all of the aroma, flavor and delicately-balanced cannabinoid profiles of the living cultivar.

1 customer review

MikeyG2622

Some sweet tasting and strong effects, top shelf reserve strain, true indica from illionis, checkmitnout ifbit comes your way!

About this strain

Sugar Plum Sunset

Sugar Plum Sunset by Cresco Labs brings back-to-back Bubba Kush genetics together with potent results. The funky undertones of Pre-98 Bubba Kush are enriched by the floral aromas of Katsu Bubba’s phenotype mother. Its generous trichome density and hues of purple foliage give the strain an appetizing appearance alongside pain mitigating effects that relax the mind and body without being excessively sedative. Enjoy this 90% indica later in the day to maximize this strain’s deep physical relaxation.  

About this brand

Connoisseur-quality cannabis demands higher expectations from consumer and cultivator alike. Focused on exclusive genetics, cultivation technique, terroir, & attention to details, RESERVE is more than cannabis - it's a lifestyle. Quietly superior, it doesn't boast or brag - it simply is.