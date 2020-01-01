About this product

If what you are seeking is an indica strain that has knockout power, crisp taste, and a smooth draw, then look no further. Crown OG is a cross of King Louis OG and SFV OG. When these two powerhouses collide the result is an OG that never disappoints. Perfect for those combating insomnia and pains, or those who are just looking for mental escape. It is also great for the consumers who have a high tolerance, looking for something with an apparent presence.