Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
If what you are seeking is an indica strain that has knockout power, crisp taste, and a smooth draw, then look no further. Crown OG is a cross of King Louis OG and SFV OG. When these two powerhouses collide the result is an OG that never disappoints. Perfect for those combating insomnia and pains, or those who are just looking for mental escape. It is also great for the consumers who have a high tolerance, looking for something with an apparent presence.
Be the first to review this product.
Crown OG is an indica strain that stays true to its OG roots with a sweet pine aroma and potent euphoric effects. While Crown OG may take a toll on your memory and cognitive sharpness, its crushing THC content is perfect for patients suffering severe pain or insomnia. This strain took 1st place in the 2015 High Times Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Indica Concentrate,” earning the victorious stripes its name sets forth.