  5. Mendo Breath (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)
Mendo Breath (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Nutty Hints of Caramel & Vanilla SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Strong Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

Mendo Breath

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.

 

