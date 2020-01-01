 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Strawberry Kush (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Hybrid

Strawberry Kush (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Kush (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Strawberry, Herbal, Sweet Earthy, Kush, Strawberry SENSATION Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifted WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Kush

Strawberry Kush

Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects may vary between dosage and consumers. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.