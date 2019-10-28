 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sundae Driver

by CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Creamy, Hint of Berry SENSATION Cerebral Invigoration, Soothing Body Relaxation, Euphoria WHEN TO USE Anytime

missSKYwalker420

Eighths don’t even weigh 3.5 grams so, with poor business practices like that there is nothing more to say.

About this strain

Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

