CRU Cannabis

missSKYwalker420
on October 28th, 2019
Eighths don’t even weigh 3.5 grams so, with poor business practices like that there is nothing more to say.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Creamy, Hint of Berry SENSATION Cerebral Invigoration, Soothing Body Relaxation, Euphoria WHEN TO USE Anytime
on October 28th, 2019
Eighths don’t even weigh 3.5 grams so, with poor business practices like that there is nothing more to say.
Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.