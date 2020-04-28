 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Runtz Shatter 1g

Runtz Shatter 1g

by Dabble Extracts

Dabble Extracts Concentrates Solvent Runtz Shatter 1g

About this strain

Runtz

A hyped Cookies Family strain, Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours.

 

 

About this brand

Dabble Extracts is an Award-Winning extraction company boasting 0-PPM on all our product. Providing a top quality clean product with naturally preserved terpenes ensureing you get a smooth flavorful product. Every Gram is hand packaged and inspected to ensure the utmost quality. Our signature Dabble Extracts Glass it not only pleasing to the eye but functional as well; while using a dabbing straw simply inset the heated tip into the product and you are ready to dab.