  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dabs Labs Live Budder

Dabs Labs Live Budder

by Dabs Labs

About this product

Budder provides users with a consistent dab every time. The smooth, rich and delicate texture, similar to a batter, is preferred among connoisseurs. Budder is deliberately whipped and agitated during or near the end of the purging cycle.

About this strain

Head Cheese

Head Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

Head Cheese combines the legendary strains 707 Headband and UK Cheese into a pungent and potent sativa-dominant hybrid. Head Cheese offers astonishing relief to symptoms like pain, migraines, inflammation, spasms, sleeplessness, and appetite loss. Bulky yellow-green buds carry the sharp cheese aroma and savory taste of its UK Cheese parent strain. Its effects are both relaxing and euphoric, a sensation that blissfully radiates throughout the mind and body.

About this brand

At DabsLabs, we focus on innovation. It’s our mission to constantly develop cleaner, faster, and safer methods to the production and preservation of the highest quality concentrates. There are still so many benefits yet to be discovered from the cannabis plant. Uncovering, developing, and implementing those benefits is at the heart of this company. DabsLabs operates under the highest standard of cleanliness and delivers flavorful and potent concentrates to our valued patients and recreational users alike. Our lab manager oversees every concentrate run for quality and consistency. We were founded on the principles of cannabis advocacy, awareness and customer care.