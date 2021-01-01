 Loading…

Hybrid

Vibin' Premium Delta 10 Tincture

by Delta Effex

Delta Effex Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Vibin' Premium Delta 10 Tincture

About this product

The Vibin' Delta 10 THC Tincture is a Sour Blueberry OG that is a mix between Sour Diesel and blueberry, making this a go-to hybrid blend for many. The flavor alone keeps users coming back for more and, for good reason, who wouldn't love the taste of sour blueberries? Because this is a hybrid blend, the effects are multifaceted, offering a slightly stoning body high coupled with an invigorating cerebral head high. This delta 10 tincture can be used for many different situations because, really, the sky is the limit. Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of 1 dropper to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect. Ingredients: Natural Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Hempseed Oil, terpenes

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Sour Blueberry

Sour Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Created by Humboldt Seed Organization by crossing Blueberry with Sour Diesel #2, Sour Blueberry is a sativa-dominant hybrid with dense buds covered in orange hairs. The enticing aroma is accompanied by a taste of wild berries and citrus fruit, and the high is often described as cerebral and invigorating.

