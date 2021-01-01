About this product

The Vibin' Delta 10 THC Tincture is a Sour Blueberry OG that is a mix between Sour Diesel and blueberry, making this a go-to hybrid blend for many. The flavor alone keeps users coming back for more and, for good reason, who wouldn't love the taste of sour blueberries? Because this is a hybrid blend, the effects are multifaceted, offering a slightly stoning body high coupled with an invigorating cerebral head high. This delta 10 tincture can be used for many different situations because, really, the sky is the limit. Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of 1 dropper to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect. Ingredients: Natural Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Hempseed Oil, terpenes