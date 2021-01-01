 Loading…

Sativa

White Buffalo

by Derp Farms

Derp Farms Cannabis Flower White Buffalo

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

White Buffalo

White Buffalo
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Buffalo, also known as "Tatanka," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan with Blackberry Kush and Bay 11. White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of effects that are uplifting, active and euphoric. This strain is a cherished rarity and can be hard to find in most dispensaries. The flavor of White Buffalo is sweet and sour. Growers say these buds are covered in a snowy white coating of crystal trichomes.

