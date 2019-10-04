Derp Farms
White Buffalo
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
White Buffalo effects
Reported by real people like you
196 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!