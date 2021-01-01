Watermelon - Disposable Pen 0.6g
About this product
WATERMELON - A deliciously sweet combination of Watermelon with hints of cucumber, this refreshing hybrid will keep you puff puff passing. During consumption, a relaxing and happy feeling will overwhelm your body, reminding you of a time when you were drinking refreshments on a summer day at the pool. As one of our first strains, there’s a reason it’s here to stay. It’s just that good. Genetics: Watermelon Kush x Gelato Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric Prevalent Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Neriodol
About this brand
Dime Industries
About this strain
Watermelon Cookies
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
