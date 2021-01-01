 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Watermelon - Disposable Pen 0.6g

Watermelon - Disposable Pen 0.6g

by Dime Industries

Write a review
Dime Industries Vaping Vape Pens Watermelon - Disposable Pen 0.6g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

WATERMELON - A deliciously sweet combination of Watermelon with hints of cucumber, this refreshing hybrid will keep you puff puff passing. During consumption, a relaxing and happy feeling will overwhelm your body, reminding you of a time when you were drinking refreshments on a summer day at the pool. As one of our first strains, there’s a reason it’s here to stay. It’s just that good. Genetics: Watermelon Kush x Gelato Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric Prevalent Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Neriodol

About this brand

Dime Industries Logo
Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality. Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”

About this strain

Watermelon Cookies

Watermelon Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review