WATERMELON - A deliciously sweet combination of Watermelon with hints of cucumber, this refreshing hybrid will keep you puff puff passing. During consumption, a relaxing and happy feeling will overwhelm your body, reminding you of a time when you were drinking refreshments on a summer day at the pool. As one of our first strains, there’s a reason it’s here to stay. It’s just that good.



Genetics: Watermelon Kush x Gelato

Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

Prevalent Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Neriodol