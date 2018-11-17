Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Bold, rich and decadent our Straight Up Dark Chocolate gets right to the point – world class 70% cacao chocolate and pure, clean extracted THC. Enjoy all the health benefits of 70% dark chocolate paired with the benefits of whole-plant cannabis. Treat yourself and taste-buds to a truly luscious chocolate experience. -Chocolate with 70% or more cacao has been shown to lower blood glucose levels, cholesterol and blood pressure -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavor), THC Oil, Natural Flavor.
on November 17th, 2018
I'm going to give this one a 4. I chipped off one star because there is an inherent weed taste in the background which is not present in other edibles I've tried. This one is pretty simple: it's a classic chocolate bar with cannabis. It claims to be a dark chocolate bar but I'd put it a touch closer to milk chocolate based on color alone. In any case, it is low-carb and keto-friendly. For those looking for a bar without HFCS, you've found it! I would purchase this one again, but I wouldn't go out of my way to obtain it.