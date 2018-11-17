slms2fam on November 17th, 2018

I'm going to give this one a 4. I chipped off one star because there is an inherent weed taste in the background which is not present in other edibles I've tried. This one is pretty simple: it's a classic chocolate bar with cannabis. It claims to be a dark chocolate bar but I'd put it a touch closer to milk chocolate based on color alone. In any case, it is low-carb and keto-friendly. For those looking for a bar without HFCS, you've found it! I would purchase this one again, but I wouldn't go out of my way to obtain it.