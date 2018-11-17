 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Straight Up Dark Chocolate Bar - 100mg

Straight Up Dark Chocolate Bar - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Dixie Brands Edibles Chocolates Straight Up Dark Chocolate Bar - 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bold, rich and decadent our Straight Up Dark Chocolate gets right to the point – world class 70% cacao chocolate and pure, clean extracted THC. Enjoy all the health benefits of 70% dark chocolate paired with the benefits of whole-plant cannabis. Treat yourself and taste-buds to a truly luscious chocolate experience. -Chocolate with 70% or more cacao has been shown to lower blood glucose levels, cholesterol and blood pressure -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavor), THC Oil, Natural Flavor.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

slms2fam

I'm going to give this one a 4. I chipped off one star because there is an inherent weed taste in the background which is not present in other edibles I've tried. This one is pretty simple: it's a classic chocolate bar with cannabis. It claims to be a dark chocolate bar but I'd put it a touch closer to milk chocolate based on color alone. In any case, it is low-carb and keto-friendly. For those looking for a bar without HFCS, you've found it! I would purchase this one again, but I wouldn't go out of my way to obtain it.

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.