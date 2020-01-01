 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Double Dutch

by Double Dutch Farms

Double Dutch Farms Cannabis Flower Double Dutch

About this product

An oldie but goodie. Our namesake strain is a classic Dutch hybrid originally bred from Warlock and pre-2000 Chronic - two classics in their own right. Pulled straight from the Netherlands, Double Dutch produces some of the biggest buds we’ve seen with a pleasant aroma of fresh cut flowers reminiscent of the Tulip fields of Holland.

About this strain

Double Dutch

Double Dutch

Double Dutch is a classic hybrid strain bred by Magus Genetics who crossed a pre-2000 Chronic female with a Warlock father. This 60/40 indica-dominant split has a strong Dutch heritage with emphasized indica traits. In its vegetative cycle, Double Dutch erupts into a bushy plant with thick leaves and strong stems, while its flowering stage gives rise to sativa-like popcorn buds after 8 to 9 weeks. With an aroma that brings to mind fresh fruit and fields of wildflowers, Double Dutch is cherished for its powerfully relaxing effects that flood both body and mind without causing too much drowsiness.

About this brand

We are two Dutch Brothers committed to setting an ethical, responsible example through research and advocacy in an effort to challenge the antiquated status quo of cannabis and its effects.   We are dedicated to building mutually-sustainable relationships between producers, stores, and communities in order to further the love, generosity, and acceptance that is the culture of cannabis.   Together, let’s move cannabis forward.