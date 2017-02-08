Warlock is an indica-dominant strain bred by Magus Genetics through crossing Skunk and Afghani varieties. Its stimulating, focused buzz sharpens the mind against inattention and boredom, and may help those struggling with ADD/ADHD. With a sweet and sour aroma, Warlocks ushers in its mellow stress-relieving and engaged effects. Some Warlock varieties have been bred to contain higher levels of CBD to ward off pain, inflammation, and other ailments. Indoor Warlock plants finish flowering in 55 to 60 days, or at the end of October in outdoor gardens.