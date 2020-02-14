PrincessLeia1111 on July 31st, 2018

Despite its unfortunate moniker, green crack provides a very gentle, euphoric high. I am prone to anxiety, and did not feel at all anxious after smoking this strain. Before writing this review, I sampled green crack from several local growers. And found that the effects (on me) were consistent with all of them. This is by far the least "stoney" high that you will get. It is a wonderful strain for productivity, regardless of the task that needs to be accomplished. You are basically in your head, with all the negative internal chatter turned off, feeling positive, feeling energetic, ready to get stuff done! But not ready to go to sleep, and I would also say that it isn't the most social strain...I was more into writing and conversing with myself. Which for me, makes this a fantastic wake-and-bake, or mid-afternoon pick me up when I know I have a long night of creative work ahead of me. The best! The only reason for the 4 stars is that I thought the high was relatively short-lived, in comparison to my other favorites.