Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Green Crack has earned itself a reputation as a top choice sativa among cannabis connoisseurs. Whether that’s due to it’s genetics or the word ‘crack,’ who knows. What we do know is that these tangy green buds with fiery orange hairs are packed with fruity flavor. Green Crack has become a consumer favorite as a daytime strain, especially if you plan to be out and about.
on February 14th, 2020
Among one of my favorite daytime strains! Lifts you up without the couch lock effect that can make day time tasks difficult. Definitely relieves my pain associated with the multiple plates and screws in my elbow. Also helps with my neuropathy and phantom pains in my arm as well as with the pain from multiple broken ribs and partially collapsed lung! Crack, NO WAY.. Green Krack CUSH, YES WAY!!
on October 28th, 2019
I suffer from developmental delays and a host of other attention-draining comorbidities - this actually makes me sharper and able to concentrate. Having quite a bit of experiential knowledge about psychopharm, that's nothing to sneeze at.
on July 31st, 2018
Despite its unfortunate moniker, green crack provides a very gentle, euphoric high. I am prone to anxiety, and did not feel at all anxious after smoking this strain. Before writing this review, I sampled green crack from several local growers. And found that the effects (on me) were consistent with all of them. This is by far the least "stoney" high that you will get. It is a wonderful strain for productivity, regardless of the task that needs to be accomplished. You are basically in your head, with all the negative internal chatter turned off, feeling positive, feeling energetic, ready to get stuff done! But not ready to go to sleep, and I would also say that it isn't the most social strain...I was more into writing and conversing with myself. Which for me, makes this a fantastic wake-and-bake, or mid-afternoon pick me up when I know I have a long night of creative work ahead of me. The best! The only reason for the 4 stars is that I thought the high was relatively short-lived, in comparison to my other favorites.
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.