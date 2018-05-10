Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Thin Mints was a happy accident discovered as a unique phenotype of the legendary GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain. Bred from OG Kush and Durban Poison, this 50/50 hybrid is full of bold cookie flavors and aromas with subtle hints of mint. The flowers on Thin Mints turn deep purple as the flowering stage closes, and cures up to beautiful round buds rich with trichomes and soft purple and green coloration.
on May 10th, 2018
This strain is nothing short of magical! I love it! It's helped will my pain immensely and of course my mood is fantastic. Would recommend this strain to anyone.
on April 21st, 2017
I have chronic pain, my spine is steel rods fro T2 to L4...for the last 41 yrs. I have smoked for 40 yrs...when using this strain, I was busy, happy, chatty AND NOT in pain. In fact, I use oxyneo; for 10 yrs now, when I smoke this I was missing my afternoon pill....such relief. I am now on the hunt for seed! The other benefit, I found I wasn't coughing when smoking it! Very easy on the lungs..😊
Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.