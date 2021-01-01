 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cali OG Live Resin Crystals 1g
Hybrid

Cali OG Live Resin Crystals 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Write a review
Dr. Jolly's Concentrates Solvent Cali OG Live Resin Crystals 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cali OG LR High Cannabinoid FSE Crystals with 5% Terps

About this brand

Dr. Jolly's Logo

About this strain

Cali Kush

Cali Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cali Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain known to provide uplifting, energizing effects. This strain offers fruity and citrus flavors with spicy hints of coffee and kush. Cali Kush gets its name from the popularity of Kush varieties in its namesake state. Growers say this strain produces buds that are large and dense.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review