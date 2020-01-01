 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Cherry Blossom hemp flower

Cherry Blossom hemp flower

by Dr. Strains CBD

Cherry Blossom hemp flower

$14.99

About this product

Cherry Blossom Hemp Flower is only $14.99 for a 1/2oz! Our fruity and well balanced nose cherry blossom hemp flower is priced at a steal! With 14% cbd and double machined trimmed to perfection you can’t ask for a better starter strain. Dense with smaller to medium buds and lightly seeded this Cherry Blossom is the perfect starter strain for new CBD enthusiasts.

About this strain

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.

About this brand

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!