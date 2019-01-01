 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jack Herer Flower

by Dream City

Dream City Cannabis Flower Jack Herer Flower

About this product

Famously distinct aromas of fresh pine and wood make up this classic 55/45 sativa-dominant hybrid. Smooth upon exhale with citrus zest and subtle spice.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

We are a fully organic Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in historic Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Our genetics are carefully selected and endure rigorous phenotype-hunting before becoming available, ensuring the best possible qualities that each strain has to offer. Our product is grown in soil as we believe the flavor benefits outweigh the production benefits of soil-less grown product. We grow in fully- automated, state-of-the-art greenhouses that allow us to maximize our ability to produce premium, quality cannabis. Our use of pesticides is focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and minimal amounts of only organic WSLCB-allowed pesticides. Ask about us in a retail shop near you!