Island Sweet Skunk
by DTF - Downtown FlowerWrite a review
$15.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Island, also known as Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa hybrid (80% Sativa/20% Indica) that packs a major mood boost with feelings of happiness and euphoria. It tends to promote energy and creativity, but there's also a mellow body effect that encourages relaxation. It's useful in relieving anxiety, depression, nausea, and pain. It can also help with nerve pain, migraines, arthritis, and GI disorders.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Island Sweet Skunk
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs.