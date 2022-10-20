Sweet Pink Grapefruit
Sweet Pink Grapefruit effects are mostly energizing.
Sweet Pink Grapefruit is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sweet Pink Grapefruit - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sweet Pink Grapefruit sensations
Sweet Pink Grapefruit helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
