Flaming Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

About this product

Flaming Cookies is an extremely potent indica strain that many patients enjoy for its immediate effects. Flaming Cookies is made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Fire OG. A premium phenotype of Flaming Cookies has a woody taste and will produce an uplifting feeling followed by a fog of relaxation. Dutchie’s Flaming Cookies has been lab tested at over 27% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Flaming Cookies Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

About this strain

Flaming Cookies

Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG combine to create Flaming Cookies, a potent indica strain that delivers a thick fog of cerebral euphoria. Woody, earthy, and diesel flavors give away this strain’s OG lineage, with an added hint of minty eucalyptus. Scorching orange hairs burst from this indica’s dark buds, giving the flowers themselves an almost fire-like appearance.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.