About this product

Strawberry Cough is a perfect name to describe the strain. Its origins are somewhat unknown, but one thing is certain: it is a potent strain with a subtle taste of strawberry that makes the user cough. A premium phenotype of Strawberry Cough will produce a strawberry aroma as well as an uplifting feeling which makes for a good daytime strain. Dutchie’s Strawberry Cough has been lab tested at over 19% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Strawberry Cough Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.