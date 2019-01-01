 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Cough is a perfect name to describe the strain. Its origins are somewhat unknown, but one thing is certain: it is a potent strain with a subtle taste of strawberry that makes the user cough. A premium phenotype of Strawberry Cough will produce a strawberry aroma as well as an uplifting feeling which makes for a good daytime strain. Dutchie’s Strawberry Cough has been lab tested at over 19% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Strawberry Cough Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.