Strawberry Cough Pre-Rolls 3g 6-Pack
About this product
Strawberry Cough is a perfect name to describe the strain. Its origins are somewhat unknown, but one thing is certain: it is a potent strain with a subtle taste of strawberry that makes the user cough. A premium phenotype of Strawberry Cough will produce a strawberry aroma as well as an uplifting feeling which makes for a good daytime strain. Dutchie’s Strawberry Cough has been lab tested at over 19% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Strawberry Cough Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.