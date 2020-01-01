 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peaches & Cream

by DYME Brands

DYME Brands Cannabis Flower Peaches & Cream

About this strain

Peaches and Cream

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

About this brand

As part of our commitment to provide safe cannabis to everyone, everywhere, we’ve built our brand portfolio to deliver on bringing the right products and solutions to all medical and recreational consumers in the U.S. Our diversified range of brands supports our goal of creating relevant, sustainable and close relationships with our consumers – and our efficient, unique business model and platform allows us to own every part of that relationship.