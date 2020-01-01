Cherry Pie Cart
About this product
Total Terpenes 11.0% Total Cannabinoids 77.8% Nitro Frozen Live Resin:Distillate 50:50 Glass C-Cell Cartridge Strain Lineage: Durban Poison x Granddaddy Purple Cultivator: Echo Electuary
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.