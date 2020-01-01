 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Pie Cart

by Echo Electuary

Total Terpenes 11.0% Total Cannabinoids 77.8% Nitro Frozen Live Resin:Distillate 50:50 Glass C-Cell Cartridge Strain Lineage: Durban Poison x Granddaddy Purple Cultivator: Echo Electuary

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Oregon Producer, Extracts and Edibles Processor