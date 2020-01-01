 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Trainwreck Nectar Cartridge .5g

by Eel River Organics

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple Trainwreck

Pineapple Trainwreck

Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.

About this brand

The story of Eel River Organics begins with the farmer, Ty Johnson. Ty practices organic farming techniques passed down through generations. He cultivates cannabis through the natural farming process known as dry farming. It’s a sustainable process that requires great skill, timing, and attention. Ty has mastered the art of dry farming so that he’s able to produce a terpene profile richer and more flavorful than most cultivation processes. Cannabis plants on the Eel River Organics farm source their water from below, starting from the root of the plant. They tap through ancient redwood and salmon-rich​ soil, deep into the aquifer located below the property. Dry-Farming and capillary action work together to defy gravity while providing our plants exactly what they need and none of what they don’t, all while saving an estimated 16,000 gallons of water a year per acre.