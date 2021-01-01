 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax
Hybrid

Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is a California Licensed Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, and Distributor. We ship our award-winning flower, pre-roll, and concentrate products statewide.

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called "Blueberry Muffins"—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review