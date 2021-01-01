Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
About this brand
Emerald Family Farms
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called "Blueberry Muffins"—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
