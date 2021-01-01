 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Enjoyable "Enjoyable OG" Rosin Infused Cartridge (1 Gram)
Indica

Enjoyable "Enjoyable OG" Rosin Infused Cartridge (1 Gram)

by Enjoyable

Write a review
Enjoyable Concentrates Cartridges Enjoyable "Enjoyable OG" Rosin Infused Cartridge (1 Gram)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Enjoyable never uses any harmful solvents and our oil is purified using an innovative cold refining process. This allows for exceptionally potent CO2 oil that is crystal clear, glows a beautiful amber color, and drips like honey. Unlike some other companies, Enjoyable never uses any additives or "cut" the oil with anything. This Indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Enjoyable OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent.

About this brand

Enjoyable Logo
For the joy of cannabis. Enjoyable provides specialized treats that taste as amazing as they look. Each member of the Enjoyable team believes in the natural healing powers of medical cannabis. It is their passion to supply delicious treats that increase the quality of life. Enjoyable takes pride in their handcrafted confections, their creations conceal their power with phenomenal flavor. The process that Enjoyable's bakers have been infusing cannabis into treats since 2010. All products are produced in small batches to ensure absolute quality control. Each contains solvent-free, high-quality cannabis oil and guaranteed even and precise dosage. Finally, the products are lab tested then sent to cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Products Enjoyable offers premium cannabis-infused edibles, but are best known for their yummy, Blackout Brownies — each bag offers 100 mg of THC. Enjoyable set the bar for pot brownies, with culinary feats like the Blackout, Peanut Butter, and Space Brownie. Each is precisely dosed and remarkably delicious.

About this strain

Platinum OG

Platinum OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review