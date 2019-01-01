About this product

☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica 🌹 Aroma: Fruity citrus 🌱 Lineage: CBD Tide ♀ is a four way CBD hybrid of Sour Tsunami, Cannatonic, AC/DC and Good Medicine. It is a very vigorous grower which matures in about ten weeks. It has a strong tropical fruit aroma. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These are some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk.