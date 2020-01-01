 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Snicker Doodle Cookie - 25mg

Snicker Doodle Cookie - 25mg

by Evergreen Organix

Write a review
Evergreen Organix Edibles Cookies Snicker Doodle Cookie - 25mg
Evergreen Organix Edibles Cookies Snicker Doodle Cookie - 25mg
Evergreen Organix Edibles Cookies Snicker Doodle Cookie - 25mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

If you love Cinnamon and soft buttery cookies, you will love this gem! It will be hard to just have one. Only the finest of ingredients with quality strain specific cannabis allows us to provide you with an amazing experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Evergreen Organix Logo
Established in 2015, Evergreen Organix has grown to be Nevada’s premiere marijuana edibles producer. We are 100% locally owned, family operated, and have proudly rooted our brand in the Silver State. Following the Nevada Strict Cannabis Guidelines, we can ensure you that our testing is exact, absolute and very detailed for your protection. Our potency will be exact and not estimated and the third party lab results will let you know you are consuming the cleanest and safest products in the country! Philosophy Founded on the principles of quality and care, Evergreen Organix has developed our product line using only the finest ingredients and premium cannabis. We put a tremendous amount of effort into all avenues of our production. From hand crafting to small batching, we closely monitor every phase of product development to make sure that the end results are delicious and consistent. We work hard to make sure that consumers are getting a premium cannabis experience every time they choose an Evergreen Organix product.