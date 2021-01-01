Super Lemon Haze Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 2.25g
About this product
Evexia full spectrum CBD refills come in a easy-to-use glass syringe packed with hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Refill all your Evexia pod, cartridges, pens, or your favorite vape device. Syringes include blunt 18g refill Luer Lock tip(s) for easy refill. Easy to use syringe Non- Psychoactive Over 1550mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
