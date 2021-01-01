 Loading…

Hybrid

Sour OG HTFSE Cartridge

by Extractioneering

Sour OG HTFSE Cartridge

About this product

Sour OG HTFSE Cartridge, grown by Livitia Farms. Check out the link for test results. Made with 100% Cured Oleoresin, No CRC, Nothing Reintroduced, just pure Cannabis Extract.

About this brand

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.

About this strain

Sour OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

